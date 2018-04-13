George Afriyie Is NOT Qualified To Succeed Nyantakyi

Related Stories Veteran football administrator Abbey Pobee has cast doubt about the uprightness of George Afriyie over his desire to succeed Kwesi Nyantakyi as the Ghana Football Association (GFA) president.



Kwesi Nyantakyi disclosed on countless number of occasions last year that he will not seek re-election when his tenure in office elapses in 2019.



Afriyie, who is the vice president of the nation's football governing body declared his intention to contest for the FA hot position in 2019 during his 50th birthday anniversary at the Mensvic Hotel last month.



Several leading members have lashed out at the Liberty Professionals director over the timing of his declaration.



Mr. Pobee has added his voice to the ongoing debate by claiming that Afriyie has trust issues hence does not merit the hot seat.



He expounded that, Afriyie is part of the system at the GFA, that has brought football in the country to its crippling state, hence cannot bring any better ideas.



“He is the vice president of GFA, and you know how things are going at the GFA. Whoever has worked with Kwesi Nynatakyi before should not come near the FA again,” Mr Pobee told GNA.



The astute football administrator however said, the alleged rift between the GFA vice president and his boss has deeper meaning and until Mr Afriyie is able to explain the content of a text message he sent to Mr Nyantakyi, he should not be trusted.



“Our next FA president should be somebody who can tell us the truth. So if these two gentlemen are fighting and we don’t know the truth why should we endorse the vice president to become the next GFA president?”



“Until George Afriyie comes out to explain that alleged text message to Kwesi Nyantakyi, we cannot trust him. We saw words like Nyantakyi is greedy, he cannot change, and you could see the time that the text message came, that is immediately after Ghana Black Stars played a friendly match with USA and Mexico.



“Even how can he George Afriyie tell us that Ghana has never gotten more than $360,000 from the friendly matches that Ghana has been playing? Meanwhile Zambia played in a friendly match against Japan got $1million from it.”



Afriyie was relieved off his duty as the Chairman of the Black Stars Management Committee - Tema Youth president, Wilfred Osei Kwaku Palmer has been appointed as his replacement and will be assisted by Eddie Doku.