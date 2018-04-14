Kotoko Supporter Drags NCC To Court

Related Stories The impending delegates’ congress of the National Circles Council (NCC) of the Kumasi Asante Kotoko S/C, has been put on hold with immediate effect.



This follows an injunction placed on the congress by an Accra High Court.



Mr George Acheampong, Secretary of the Greater Accra Regional Circles Council (RCC), had sought the court’s intervention to restrain the NCC from going ahead with the congress scheduled to take place in June this year.



Mr. Acheampong, among others, is asking the court to compel the NCC to come out clear on the modalities for the congress, statutes of delegates and persons eligible to participate.



He is also seeking explanation to the circumstances under which some portions of the existing NCC constitution had been amended without the knowledge of members, ahead of the elections.



“My decision to seek redress in court is to have a level-playing field to ensure that the congress is held fairly,” he told the media.



Mr. Yaw Mensah, a member of the Circles’ Elections Committee, confirmed this to the GNA Sports in Kumasi, saying they had officially been served a copy of the injunction.



“As a law-abiding institution we have no choice than to suspend the congress until those issues were resolved”, he noted.



The congress which had been designed mainly to elect new national executives for the NCC, was scheduled for June, this year, and as part of preparations, submission of nomination forms and campaigning by candidates was to commence this month.



Mr. Mensah indicated that all congress-related activities had for now, been stopped, urging delegates and candidates to respect regulations concerning the programme.