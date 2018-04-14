My Son Will Decide If He Wants To Play For Ghana Or Germany - C.K Akunnor

Related Stories Former Black Stars captain Charles Kwablan Akunnor says he will not interfere in his son, Charles-Jesaja Herrmann’s decision on which country he will love to represent.



Charles Jesaja Hermann’s impressive form for Wolfsburg’s under 23 team has sparked argument among Ghanaian soccer fans on whether the 18-year-old forward will represent his mother’s country or play for Ghana, the country of his father.



Jesaja who has an ambition to win the FIFA Ballon D’Or when quizzed on which country he will play for stated; “I don’t know it now but let’s see what will happen in the future. I want to win the Ballon d'Or and the World Cup with the national team.”



But his father, Charles Akunnor believes that the decision to play for Ghana or Germany lies solely in the bosom of his son and that he will continue to support and love him irrespective of the country he choose to represent.



According to Charles Akunnor, his focus now is to help Jesaja develop into the world class player he aims to be.



“We have discussed it before but I’m not going to push him. He is 18 years now and I always want to guide him. He is doing well now and anytime I get to Europe wherever he is he will come and we’ll talk about and train together. He is always happy when I’m around and I go to his training ground and ask his coaches on what he can do to improve. We communicate regularly and he even sent me a text when I won the Coach of the Month award. I think the time will so there’s nothing to worry about. Kevin-Prince Boateng and others decided to play here even though they were born there so he is in the same shoes as them. What is important is he has to focus on what he is doing now and hope that he does it well, a proud CK Akunnor told GhanaWeb TV.



Charles-Jesaja Herrmann has already represented Germany at the under-17 and under-19 levels.



His father, CK Akunnor played for Ghana and captained the Black Stars.