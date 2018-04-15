Jordan Ayew Wins Man Of The Match In Swansea City Draw With Everton

Jordan Ayew Related Stories Ghana star Jordan Ayew was adjudged Man of the Match after Swansea City took a giant step towards maintaining their Premiership status following a 1-1 stalemate with Everton.



Ayew, returning from a three-match suspension, created several chances in an energetic, inventive performance, which he capped with an excellent goal.



The Swans top scorer fired home from Tom Carroll's cross in the 72 minute to cancel out Kyle Naughton's first-half own goal; his 11th of what has been a superb season.



The 26-year-old completed the most dribbles (2), had most shots (3), second best in terms of tackles won (5.



The draw moved Swansea five points clear of the relegation zone ahead of their difficult trip to Swansea City. Source: Ghanasoccernet.com Comments ( ): Post Your Comments >> Disclaimer : Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.