2018 World Cup Group A: Egypt 0-1 Uruguay

Egypt are off to a disappointing start at the 2018 World Cup as they lost their opening game by a lone goal against Uruguay in Yekaterinburg.



Jose Maria Gimenez's goal in the 90th minute was all the Uruguayans needed to claim the maximum points against an Egyptian side without star man Mohamed Salah.