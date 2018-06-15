Ghana’s Black Princesses Sent Home

Related Stories ;



The Princesses, who have been in camp since last May, preparing for their 2018 Women’s World Cup (WWC) in France in August, were asked to go home last Tuesday, after government had secured a court injunction to stop all football activities for 10 days, as part of its efforts to dissolve the Ghana Football Association (GFA).



As part of their preparations, the Princesses were set to leave for Singapore for a four-nation tournament over the weekend before continuing to China for another four-nation tournament at the end of the month.



With the current situation, it is unclear if these trips will come on.



Head Coach Yusif Basigi who confirmed this to the Daily Graphic, said he was not sure what would happen so they would wait for further directives.



“We were informed by the Chairman of the management committee that we had to send the team home for now, until the situation is cleared because as it stands now, everything has been brought to a halt and our continuous stay in camp could be against the law.



“ All the girls have thus been sent home, and we wait to see what will happen in the coming days,” Coach Basigi explained.



Apart from the Princesses, the FreshPak National Women’s League as well as the Sanford Women’s FA Cup which were ongoing, have all been suspended as a result of the ban, and stakeholders are waiting anxiously for what next, especially with the formation of the six-man interim committee set up by government yesterday, to temporarily manage the sport.