GHALCA Rejects Government’s Interim Committee, Asks Kudjoe Fianoo To Turn Down Appointment

Related Stories Ghana League Clubs Association (GHALCA), has asked it’s Chairman Kudjoe Fianoo to turn down government’s appointment to be part of the 5-man Interim Management team instituted by the government of Ghana to manage football activities.



The government of the West African country secured an ex parte injunction on all football activities in the country following public furor over an investigative exposé by ace investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas.



Government’s hyped anger steers from officials accept bribe to influence national team selection and match officials agreeing to fix results of matches.



The Ghana FA President, Kwesi Nyantakyi, has resigned from his position as FA President, CAF First Vice President and FIFA Executive Council member.



The world’s football governing body has banned Nyantakyi for 90 days pending investigations into charges levelled against him by the internationally acclaimed journalist.



The government has also directed Nyantakyi to be investigated for possible money laundering charges whilst all contracts of the GFA are being reviewed by investigators.



The Headquarters of the GFA has been barricaded and the Ghana Police have issued a warning to the general public, tagging the headquarters as a crime scene.