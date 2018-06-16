Afriyie Acquah Tips Brazil To Win 2018 World Cup

Related Stories Ghana midfielder Afriyie Acquah is backing Brazil to clinch the ultimate this time at the 2018 Fifa World Cup in Russia after they failed to do so at the previous edition which they hosted.



The Selecao suffered a humiliating 7-1 defeat to Germany in the semi-finals in 2014, but the Torino midfielder believes the five-time champions have what it takes to reach the top once more.



"Brazil are winning the World Cup, although, it won't be easy on the road for them," Acquah told Ghanaweb.



“They couldn't win it at home but have good players to do it this time. Aside from them, I'm supporting two countries because of my teammates at the club level who will be playing with their countries. One is Senegal because of [M'baye] Niang and Serbia since Adem [Ljajic] is part of the squad.



"Senegal will be the African country to go far in the tournament. This is not because of Niang but because they have a solid team with good teamwork too," he added.



Acquah also debunked reports that he has issues with Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah after missing the Black Stars' friendly against Japan.



"My relationship with the coach is good unlike reports that were circulating. With the issue that came up before the game against Japan, I think the media didn't understand it," Acquah said.



"Sometimes, the coach even calls me to know of my health and progress at club level, so we don't have any problems,” he said.