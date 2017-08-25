Twellium Industries Supports McDan Junior Tennis

Related Stories Twellium Industries Limited, producers of Verna Mineral Water and Planet Soft Drinks has yet again extended a hand to tennis in the country.



This time, the beverage manufacturing giants supported the McDan Junior open tournament which ends tomorrow at the Accra Stadium tennis Court with cartons of water and soft drinks worth thousands of Cedis.



Twellium Industries have been a long standing partner of the McDan Tennis competition, and according to the General Manager of Twellium, Mr Ali Ajami the support is to restore the sport’s lost glory.



“We at Twellium are passionate about sports hence our support for particularly tennis, and disciplines like weightlifting, boxing, basketball, football just to mention a few.



“We have been supporting tennis at the senior level for some time now, but we embraced the idea when McDan approached us to do same for the juniors,” said Ajami.



Twellium supported the competition with about 100 cartons of Verna Mineral Water and Planet Orange Soft Drinks.



Meanwhile, the week-long competition which has produced excitement in the last few days ends tomorrow with the winners-first three in boys and girls category receiving a scholarship worth ¢1,000 each in the three age categories.



The junior championship went for a ten-year break due to lack of sponsorship.