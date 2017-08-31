McDan Fulfils Junior Tennis Pledge . . . Gives Cash To Coaches

Related Stories Established shipping and logistics giants, McDan Group has fulfilled its pledge to juvenile tennis players who excelled in the just-ended McDan Juniors Open Tennis championship.



McDan Group Chairman, Dr Daniel McKorley together with his spouse, Mrs Abigail McKorley together with officials from the Canadian Embassy yesterday presented the cheques to the outstanding players and their parents at his East Legon office.



The six winners in the three age categories-U-12, 14 and U-16 (Boys and girls) received ¢2,000 scholarship worth each, runners-up (six) took home ¢1,500, while the semi finalists, numbering seven received ¢1,000 worth of scholarship each.



The McDan boss indicated that plans are in place to ensure tennis in the country assume a paradigm shift saying, “We will selecting 20, pay their fees to the highest level of their education, camp them at Winneba and would be coached by Bagerbaseh.



“Later, we will fly them out to the ITF Centre in Morocco for two years and depending on how they will fare, we will take them to the States (US).Be serious with your training and watch your attitude towards training, respect your coaches and the sky will be your limit.



“ We are not stopping now, we walk the talk, and since we walk the talk, we want to see results, I have confidence in the kids; give McDan two or three years and you will see the kids playing Grand Slams. It is a promise am giving to the nation.”



Tennis president Isaac Duah commended McDan for his unflinching support for tennis in the country.



Meanwhile, the presentation ceremony saw Dr McKorley presenting $1,000 cash each to coaches Francis Mainoo (Ashaiman) and Bagerbaseh for their selfless efforts in the development of the young talents.