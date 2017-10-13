Ghanaian Weightlifter Wins Three Medals At Africa Championship

Related Stories Ghanaian weightlifter Christian Amoah a total of won three medals at the ongoing Africa Weightlifting Junior and Youth Championship in Kampala, Uganda.



The 2016 Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG) weightlifter of the year won gold in snatch with a lift of 135kg, bronze in clean and jerk with a lift of 160kg and a silver medal in total with 295kg.



The Weightlifting Junior and Youth Championship also serves as the final qualifying tournament for the 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games and the rising star’s performance has boosted his chances of representing Ghana at the Games.



Christian had earlier last month, participated in the Commonwealth Weightlifting Championship held in Gold Coast, Australia, where he snatched 135kg and made 162kg for clean and jerk and finished with a total of 297kg.



The International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) would present the final list of athletes who will be making it to the Gold Coast Games by October 31, 2017.



The Patrons and Executive Board Members of the Ghana Weightlifting Federation (GWF) congratulated Amoah for his consistent performance in the sport and wished him the very best of luck in future competitions.