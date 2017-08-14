OB Amponsah Related Stories See why we shouldn't sleep?



Last week you guys slept, woke up and Nkrumah was no more founder of Ghana.



This week, you slept, woke up and all UT Bank customers are GCB bank customers now.



Sleep is a Disaster!

Sleep is for the weak!



Get a Jehovah Witness book and stay Awake! Source: OB Amponsah/Facebook - Comedian