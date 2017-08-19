Husband & Wife...

|
Wife:Can i hve ur phone I want to play candy crush
Husband:gives the phone 😏
Wife:3mins later, who is Brenda ??
Husband:which level is that 😂
😂 😂 😂 😂 😂 😂 😂 ☝🏾 ☝🏾 ☝🏾
