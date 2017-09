Related Stories Over the weekend, a video of a man assumed to be the father of the bride who dragged the groom from underneath the bride's cloth as he tried to remove her garter went viral. (read here)



Apparently, the man is not the bride's father but her uncle. According to the man's son, their cousin got married over the weekend in America.



In a new video shared on his Instagram page, the man explained why he pulled him out.



šŸ˜‚šŸ˜‚ my dad explains... šŸ¤¦šŸæ‍ā™‚ļø

šŸ˜‚šŸ˜‚šŸ˜‚ my dad has gone viral man like wonder man. Basically my cousin here is getting married in America. Her Ozband I think forgot one šŸ out of the bridal pay šŸ’° so my Dad had to just pull him up on that still šŸ˜‚šŸ˜‚. fam the internet is mad. I wish I was there though cuz! Happy married life ! #EveryonesGettingMarriedNow #EveryonesHavingBabies #SomeInThatOrderOthersNot #ineverhexpererrit #HYA2017

A post shared by #GotItSpecial (@afrikan.boy) on Sep 11, 2017 at 5:53am PDT