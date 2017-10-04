Nana Addo And John Mahama In A Hot Debate On Tv 17 Years Ago

Related Stories Tv3 is marking its 20th anniversary and the Station has dug into its archives to bring out a 17-year-old video of now President Nana Addo hotly debating John Mahama who was a Communication Minister then, for the NDC government.



As at then, NPP has never been in power before and the likes of Nana Addo as the Party’s communicators held the NDC so accountable for ruling Ghana for about 17 years leaving former President Mahama to defend his government.



The two probably never thought they could have been Presidents in these recent times but what they say about each other hasn’t changed.



Watch the interesting video below:





