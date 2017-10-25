The Battle Between A Slay Queen And An Escalator - V/IDEO

The escalator vs the slay queen – part 1 and 2! A slay queen put on the perfect demonstration of how not to climb an escalator in the hilarious video below.
Even when others came to help her she shrugged them off and continued her futile escalator climbing attempt.
<iframe src="https://web.facebook.com/plugins/video.php?href=https%3A%2F%2Fweb.facebook.com%2Fghanacelebrity%2Fvideos%2F1664786093552500%2F&show_text=0&width=269" width="269" height="476" style="border:none;overflow:hidden" scrolling="no" frameborder="0" allowTransparency="true" allowFullScreen="true"></iframe>