What A Man Has To Go Through To Have A Relationship With An African Woman?
Italian Relationship:
1st day= Sex
2nd day= Sex again.
French Relationship:
1st day = movies & kiss
2nd day = Sex
3rd day = Sex again
British Relationship:
1 day= hangout & kiss
2nd day = kiss & hug
3rd day= kissing, hug and smooching
4th day = sex and more sex
American Relationship:
1st day= Date
2nd day= Hug
3rd day= Hug again (warmly)
4th day= Kiss
5th day= Long kiss
6th day= Sex
African Relationship:
1st day= Toast
2nd day= Toast
3rd day= Toast again
4th day= Agree
5th day= Date
6th day= Date again
7th day= Date again with three of her hungry friends or cousins.
8th day= Date & Hug
9th day= Tried to peck but failed.
10th day = Peck
11th day= Tried to kiss but failed.
12th day= kiss
13th day= Long kiss
14th day= Tried to have sex but failed
15th day= Tried to have sex but failed
16th day= Tried to have sex but failed
17th day= Tried to have sex but failed again
18th day= Tried to have sex but failed again
19th day= Tried to have sex but failed again
20th day= Tried to have sex but failed again
21st day= Tried to have sex but quarrelled
22nd day= Didn't talk to each other
23rd day= Malice till the next 1 month.
46th day= The man called but the woman didn't pick
47th day= The man called, the woman picked and asked: "what is it?"
The man apologize and the woman replied: "Leave me alone, am not that type of girl"
The man continued to beg till the next 2 weeks.
51st day= The woman accepted the unwarranted apology
52nd day= Hug
53rd day= Long hug
54th day= Kiss
55th day= Long kiss
56th day= Tried to have sex but failed
57th day= Tried to have sex but the woman complains that her phone is bad and the mumu guy promises to buy her a new one as if he's her father.
58th day= Tried to have sex but the woman said until he buys the phone
59th day= Tried to have sex but the woman asked: "where is the phone? U are not serious, call me when you are serious"
60th day= She meets another guy & starts the cycle all over with new guy....????