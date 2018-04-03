TRENDING: Ghanaians Share Hilarious Testimonies Of The ‘Infamous’ Obinim Sticker

Related Stories The Obinim Sticker Challenge is trending on social media and some Ghanaians have jumped on the challenge to share hilarious testimonies of the ‘infamous’ Obinim sticker.



So what’s this Obinim Stickers all about?



Some audios were trending on Whatsapp, and in the audio, some members of the church were giving testimonies about the wonders the Obinim stickers had done for them. Some of the testimonies were ridiculous, which explains why some Ghanaians have jumped unto to what we’ve come to know as the #ObinimStickerChallenge.



See some of the Obinim Sticker Challenges below:









