Rick Ross Arrives In Ghana For Detty Rave Concert   

American rapper Rick Ross is in Ghana for the much anticipated Detty Rave Concert slated for tomorrow, December 27, 2019.



William Leonard Roberts as the songwriter, entrepreneur and record executive is known in real life, touched down today and was welcomed at the Kotoka International Airport by the event organizers and the press.



Joining Rick Ross on this Year of Return trip to Ghana is Jamaican singer and songwriter Koffee who shot to fame in 2018 with her debut single ‘Toast’ alongside Kranuim and Machel Montano.



Organised by Mr Eazi’s Banku Music, the event is expected to be held at Untamed on the Spintex Road with performances from Darkovibes, Joey B, King Promise, Kuami Eugene, J Derobie, Kidi, Joyboy among others.



Meanwhile, Rick Ross has expressed that he would perform with Ghanaian rapper CJ BiggerMan at the event. His remark comes after CJ BiggerMan proved his mettle during their encounter at Kempinski Hotel.