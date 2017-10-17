Ghana Ups Drive To Boost Tourist Arrivals

Related Stories The Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) has upped it effort at making sure that operators in the hospitality industry meet set standards as the nation aggressively pushes towards raising more revenue from tourism.



Nana Twum Barima, its Director of Research, Statistics and Information, said they were determined to go the extra mile to ensure that the operations of industry players were consistent with globally acceptable standards.



This, he said, was vital as the Authority worked hard to boost tourism arrivals – positioned Ghana as preferred tourist destination.



He was addressing a meeting held with hoteliers, restaurant operators and car rental services in Kumasi on the “Tourism Single Window Project” and “Information Technology Compliance Survey”.



The goal, he said, was to closely monitor their activities, so that the right things were done.



Nana Twum Barima indicated that tourism development could bring enormous benefits to the economy – create job opportunities and wealth for the people.



That was why everything should be done to keep the sector on the path of growth, he added.



Mr. Alex Boakye, Director, Quality Assurance, said the introduction of the ‘service charter’ was meant to assure clients of efficient service delivery.



He added that it was the way forward to make Ghana the leading tourist destination in West Africa.



The GTA, he said, was eager to see substantial increase in domestic tourism and was working towards that.