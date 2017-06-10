Ghana’s Auto Industry Boosted With An Auto Financing Promo By Silver Star Auto

Mrs. Wendy Nelly Sarpong addressing the gathering on the promo Related Stories In a bid to make financing of brand new vehicles stress free, leading Automobile dealer Silver Star Auto Limited in collaboration with Stanbic bank has launched an Auto Financing Promo dubbed: “0 percent deposit”.



With the new Promo - customers can now purchase their dream cars from any of the Mercedes-Benz and Suzuki vehicles available without making any deposit and with the financing to be spread over 60 months.



Launching the Promo to expectant guests at the Silver Star Tower Showroom in Accra, The Chief Executive Officer of Silver Star Auto, Mr. Nouhad Kalmoni observed the partnership with Stanbic bank was to change the culture of Auto Financing where customers in some instances had to deposit almost half of the vehicle price making it restrictive to own the vehicle of your choice.



He expressed optimism the “O percent deposit” Auto Financing scheme being introduced will open up the market and increase the number of brand new vehicle sales in the Ghanaian market as this will cater for both the formal and informal sectors of the public.



“Dealing with Stanbic bank means you are dealing with the right source and can be assured of your warranty of 3years and quality after-sales service support as well. Stanbic bank is proactive in the Auto industry in terms of vehicle financing so I’m urging customers and Potential customers of Mercedes-Benz and Suzuki range of vehicles to take advantage of the Promo and visit all our showrooms across the country to identify their vehicle of choice and get to know the flexibility in the payment scheme from Stanbic bank”.



On her part, Mrs. Wendy Nelly Sarpong, Manager in charge of Vehicle & Asset Financing at Stanbic bank disclosed the uniqueness of the new promo meant customers can now decide what they want for the bank to tailor to their needs.



“Being voted twice in a row by dealership and customers as the best bank for Auto Financing and also being the bank with the best interest rates we hope lovers of Mercedes-Benz and Suzuki will take advantage of this promo so we see more of such products on our Roads”.