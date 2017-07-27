WAIMM 2nd Annual Industry Conference (WAIC) 2017

Related Stories The West African Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum (WAIMM) is hosting the second edition of the WAIMM Annual Industry Conference (WAIC) at the Golden Tulip Hotel in Accra, from the 1st – 2 nd August 2017. The theme for the conference is "DEVELOPING HUMAN RESOURCES FOR SUSTAINABLE OPERATIONS".



WAIC 2017 (WAIMM’s official Conference & Exhibition for the Mining and Petroleum industry) will focus on addressing issues including government policies, framework and regulations, industry regulations, corporate social responsibility, flagship projects, and technical research in the mining and petroleum industry.



The event seeks to bring together, key players from the local and foreign Mining & Petroleum industries, Service providers etc. to discuss new developments, technological innovations, and the latest industry trends. WAIC2017 will be combined with the 1st WAIMM OPEN – PIT MINING CONFERENCE, which is the first of its kind in the West African sub region; and aimed at Optimizing Gains for Investment Drives in Surface Mining.



The two day Event which consists of plenary sessions, Breakout Conferences and Workshops sessions, Trade Exhibition and over 20 presentations on best practices and emerging developments is also to provide knowledge sharing on current government policies, regulatory framework and projects in the mining and petroleum industry across West Africa.



Discussions will be held on new developments and innovations, investment policies and programs for the West African mining& petrochemical industry WAIC 2017 will bring together Oil & Gas, Petro-chemical Companies, Government Agencies, NGOs, Universities & Research Institutions, Mineral Exploration, Investment & Banking Institutions, Mining & Metals Companies, Equipment & Service providers in the Mining and Petroleum Industries.



The special guest of honour at the opening ceremony will be H.E. Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Vice President of the Republic of Ghana. The honourable minister for Energy & Petroleum, the honourable Minister for Mines and Natural Resources and the Hon. Minister for Education will address and chair the interactive business sessions respectively.



Dr. Tony Aubynn (the C.E.O. of Minerals Commission of Ghana) will also address the Commission’s Role in Facilitating the Small Scale Mining Sector and additionally share his experiences in the mining sector and suggestions for increasing investment in the industry.



Various experts in Mining Finance as well as representatives from the Fidelity Bank Ghana Ltd. and Omini Bank Ghana Ltd. will present their ground breaking research on “Local Financing to encourage Local participation in Mining, Oil & Gas Industry” - the role of Bank Financing, and their private sector financing programs for infrastructure development in the Mining industry and also, discuss their roles in providing financing as well as how to leverage government agencies to advance trade, investment and development in the sector.



Participating members of WAIMM will share their experiences and success stories on their engagements and doing business in the Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum sector.



The West African Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum (WAIMM) is a professional Institute that provides services to all sectors of the mineral and geosciences industry across West Africa and beyond. WAIMM is a voluntary, nongovernmental organization with the strategic objective of enhancing professionalism in the mineral and geoscience industry and also to represent the complete spectrum of mining, mineral and geoscientist professionals in regional geology, mining and research, also to promote the interest of the industry across the West African sub-region and beyond.



WAIMM membership cuts across the entire industry right from the students to retirement, and are available to students especially those studying earth sciences and engineering, and the public interested in the mining and petro-chemical industry depending on the career progression and professional development. Membership operations are supported by a strong code of professional ethics, exceptional professional and career development opportunities, first class networking; exceptional professional recognition, leadership and input into science, industry and the society.



The broad base of WAIMM membership encourages the transfer of technical expertise and awareness of professional opportunities and knowledge transfer across a broad range of fields. WAIMM members are assured of strong networking opportunities through conferences and workshops; and have access to the latest information, research findings and knowledge sharing through technical publications, journals, webinars, conference papers etc.



Members also have access to most career development opportunities, professional education programs, mentoring opportunities. The WAIMM education fund can be accessed by universities to fund research into technological developments in industry related projects