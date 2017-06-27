Ghana Home Loans Partners Unity Link

Related Stories Ghana Home Loans (GHL) has signed with Unity Link Financial Services to provide yet another channel for remittances to existing and potential customers. The company continues to widen its range of money transfer service providers as it seeks to better serve customers.



The collaboration with Unity Link will allow for relatively easier and cheaper means of transferring money from abroad. It promises an instant service to customers where upon completion of a transaction by the sender, it is ready for collection immediately by the recipient without hassle and at no additional charge.



In addition to this, individuals can also receive money through an online platform “World Remit” through Unity Link. Being the most used money transfer service to Ghana, Unity Link has contributed significantly to revenue obtained through remittance having brought in at $200m in 2016.



Commenting on the signing, Remittance Officer for Ghana Home Loans, Ms. Nana Ama Amo-Mensah stated that the company is committed to becoming a one-stop-shop for it customers hence the need to sign with Unity Link to offer variety in remittance services offered by the company.



Ghana Home Loans will be providing this service in addition to its recently developed mortgage-related products and traditional product offerings. Currently, the company offers Home Purchase Loans, Land Purchase Loans, Home Owners Loans (Equity Release, Home Improvement), Home Construction Loans, Home Refinance Loans and Quick Cash.