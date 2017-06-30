Our Oranges Safe - Traders

Related Stories The General Secretary of the Orange Sellers Association, Dora Afriyie, has indicated that oranges being sold by members of the association on the market are safe for consumption.



According to her, although some traders dye their fruits, not all of them apply those chemicals on the oranges.



She appealed to the public to assess the colour of oranges before buying them.



Recently, the Food and Drugs Authority arrested two women in relation to a video circulating on social media in which a woman was seen dipping peeled oranges into a solution which then changed the colour of those oranges.



The FDA condemned the act and arrested those engaged in the act.



Speaking on this development in an interview with Chief Jerry Forson, host of Ghana Yensom on Accra100.5FM on Friday June 30, Ms Afriyie said: “This news has affected our business, people have stopped patronising the fruits we are selling on the market.



“For us as an association we don’t use chemicals on the fruits. We are appealing to the public that anyone who sees an orange seller using chemicals on their oranges should report to the police for that person to be arrested.”