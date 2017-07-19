Clearing Agents Angry With GPHA Over Delays

Related Stories Some clearing agents operating at the Tema Port have expressed dissatisfaction with the delays at the revenue mobilization points of the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority (GPHA).



The agents were of the view that the lack of personnel manning the billing department at the revenue collection points of the Authority, coupled with the slow pace of the transaction, was causing them to incur additional charges such as demurrage.



They further expressed fear about the introduction of the paperless transaction policy, adding that “it will render most of the agents jobless and put additional burden on the agents.”



The clearing agents raised the concerns when the Minister of Transport, Kweku Ofori Asiamah and officials from the ministry embarked on a familiarization tour of the Tema Port.



According to the agents, the delay in the billing of their cargos was making the Tema Port unattractive.



But Mr Asiamah, who observed some of the activities at the place, immediately directed GPHA to address all challenges at the revenue mobilization points before the paperless transaction policy begins.



He assured the clearing agents that their grievances would be addressed, saying that he would call for a meeting between them and GPHA to bury their differences.



The Minister noted that government would do everything possible to ensure that the paperless transaction would not cause any problems for them.



Esther Gyebi-Donkor, General Manager of Marketing and Corporate Affairs, promised to address all irregularities at the revenue generation points before the introduction of the paperless transaction policy.