Best Point Saving & Loans To Open Ejisu Branch

Best Point Saving & Loans is dedicated on its vision to bring financial inclusion to the unbanked and underprivileged as well as support the growth of businesses at all levels across the country.



The launch of the Ejisu branch is slated on July, 31st, 2017 at the new office premises at exactly 9:00am.



Management has promised to give away items such as, plasma TV sets, Table top fridges, standing fans, pressing irons and loads of BEST POINT branded souvenirs to customers who will open an account on the launch date.



Best Point Savings and Loans Ltd (BPSL) is a wholly owned Ghanaian Company incorporated under the Companies Act 1963 (Act 179) on September 4th 2012.



It was originally incorporated as Lucky Savings and Loans Limited but had the name changed on January 29th, 2013.



It was issued with a Certificate to Commence Business on October 8th 2013.



BPSL is owned by Dr Osei Kwame, owner of the Despite Group of Companies and Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong of Special Group of Companies.