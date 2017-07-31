 
 

Confidence Being Restored In Ghana’s Economy – Finance Minister
 
31-Jul-2017  
Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta says the ailing economy the Nana Addo-led government inherited from the previous Mahama-led government is bouncing back following prudent policies being pursued by the current administration.

He noted that, macro-indicators for the first half of the year are promising.

“Progressively, confidence is being restored in the economy and we are hopeful that it will be sustained. The macro-indicators for the first half of the year are pointing in the right direction. We replaced the 17.5% standard rate to a 3% flat rate. We reduced the special petroleum tax from 17.5 to 15% and abolished duties on spare parts,” he said. 

Presenting the 2017 budget review to Parliament Monday, Ken Ofori-Atta however noted that, “The deficit on commitment basis is now on 10.9%, up from the previous 10.3%. In recent years, the country accumulated high debts; our debt stock increased to GhC122bn that is 1154%. We inherited a weak economy, characterized by high fiscal deficits.”
 
 
 
Source: King Edward Ambrose Washman Addo/Peacefmonline.com/ Twitter: @Washman5/ Instagram: Washman007
 
 

