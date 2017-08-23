Nestlé Cautions Public Against Fake Milo - VIDEO

Related Stories Nestlé Ghana has assured members of the public that the company takes “counterfeiting very seriously”, and a fake Milo production site in Malaysia has been clamped down with the help of authorities.



This was contained in a statement on Wednesday, August 23, in response to a video circulating on social media about the production of fake Milo published by class fm.



In the said video, two men of Mongolian descent were filmed in a room packaging a cocoa-looking substance into sachet bags with Milo labels. The two were seen in a private facility even though the products were being packaged using Nestlé sachets and arranged neatly in bigger boxes.



In a swift reaction, Nestlé Ghana assured that: “The trust of our consumers as well as the safety and quality of our products are non-negotiable priorities for Nestlé.”



Nestlé emphasized that: “It is illegal and misleads consumers about the origin of products.”

The video shows a counterfeiting operation in Malaysia which originated in March 2015. Following close collaboration with relevant local authorities, the operation in question was stopped.



“We will not hesitate to take similar action in the future should a similar issue arise,” the company underscored and urged members of the public to contact Nestlé Ghana Consumer Engagement Services Department ([email protected])

Video-

