Accra Digital Centre Offers Office Space To ICT Companies

The acting CEO of GDCL, Mr Eric Ofosu Nkansah



According to the GDCL, the Accra Digital Centre is capable of hosting up to 10,000 direct digital and ancillary jobs and has according asked interested ICT companies who are interested in getting office space at the Centre for their operations to download application forms at www.adc.gov.gh/forms or pick up forms from Accra Digital Centre, adjacent State Housing Company, Ring Road West, near the Kwame Nkrumah interchange in Accra..



In a statement, the GDCL said completed forms can be submitted via e-mail to



It said the Accra Digital Centre, which is a Business Process Outsourcing (BPO)/Information Communication Technology (ICT) Centre established by the government with support from the World Bank and the Rockefeller Foundation in Accra is ready to host ICT/BPO companies for the purpose of digital job creation.



It said the BPO Centre consists of twelve unit blocks, each with space of 750 sqm, providing total workspace of 9,000 sqm and six one-storey office buildings with 24 rooms to serve as common service areas.



One block is reserved for digital entrepreneurship programme to help nurture technology startups.



The Ghana Digital Centres Limited is the Parent Company (GDCL), under the Ministry of Communications overseeing the management of the Accra Digital Centre to ensure that it is operated on a sustainable basis.



GDCL’s mission is to lead the development of Technology Parks and Digital Centres across Ghana by providing the required infrastructure, facilities, environment, services and programmes that foster the growth of the ICT and Business Process Outsourcing industry as part of the strategy to make Ghana the ICT/BPO hub of the sub-region as stated in the 2016 NPP manifesto.



According to the acting CEO of GDCL, Mr Eric Ofosu Nkansah, government is providing technology companies and entrepreneurs with the affordable infrastructure and facilities at the centre to enable them grow.



Over the years, high rent fees for office space in Accra has been a hindrance to growth of the BPO sector in Ghana and government is therefore providing the affordable work space as an incentive to attract more companies in the BPO space to help drive the BPO/ICT industry, he said.



The necessary background work required for start of Operations at the centre has been completed by the current management, he added.



