Awake Purified Drinking Water Wins Quality Award

Related Stories Kasapreko Company limited walked away with two business quality awards at the 5th edition of the Ghana Business Quality Awards ceremony Saturday night at the Banquet Hall in Osu, Accra.



The Kasapreko product, Awake Purified Drinking Water, which is the country’s first charity-driven drinking water, won “Quality Purified Drinking Water of the Year 2016”.



The company’s founder and group Chairman, Dr. Kwabena Adjei was also recognized on the night for exhibiting quality and innovation in his business operations. He won the “Regional Business Icon & Quality Leadership Award for the Western Region”.



The Ghana Business Quality Awards which aims at rewarding companies and products for demonstrating effective service quality and innovation in their business honored fourteen Ghanaian Businesses and ten business moguls from all the regions in the country.



The event was organized by the Entrepreneurs Foundation Ghana (EFG) under the auspices of the ministries of finance and business development in collaboration with the Ghana Standard Authority.



Receiving the awards on the company’s behalf, Mr Richard Adjei, Managing Director of Kasapreko Company limited said: “It is a great honor for us to receive these prestigious recognitions for our work. These awards are the proof that our hard work to keeping to best standards has indeed made a real impact. Kasapreko will keep working harder than ever to achieve new milestones”.



He added that “We therefore dedicate these awards to all our cherished consumers and thank them for accepting and supporting One4Life initiative, making us number one”



