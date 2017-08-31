Businesses Boycott Tax Stamp Launch

Related Stories The National Association of Sachet and Packaged Water Producers, Importers and Exporters Association of Ghana, Food and Beverages Association of Ghana, Ghana Union of Traders Association, Ghana Institute of Freight Forwarders and Wholesalers, and Shop Owners Association of Ghana have issued a notice to boycott the launch of the tax stamp by the Ministry of Finance slated for Thursday, 31 August 2017.



The associations, in a joint statement said they will not be part of the launch because among other things, “Our letter dated 28 August 2017, requesting the postponement of the launch (Tax Stamp) was treated with contempt.”



The associations further said they are calling for a general meeting of all stakeholders to be organised by the Ministry of Finance to address challenges raised at previous engagements with the Ministry.



Among the challenges, the associations called on government to position the tax affixing machines at all border points because they believe “the challenge of realising full revenue from tax has to do with smuggling. However the suspected borders are being left out and this is a sure recipe for failure”.



The statement further said: “All stakeholders, together with the Ministry of Finance, should propose comprehensive programmes towards the implementation of the tax stamp project to the satisfaction of industry.”