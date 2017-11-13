GLICO Honoured With Four Awards At The 2017 CFO Awards

Related Stories GLICO, a leading insurance service provider has won four (4) awards at the recently held CFO awards.



The categories won were: The Chief Finance Officer of the Year (Insurance); the Chief Finance Officer of the Year (Pensions); Innovation in Insurance and a Special Recognition Award for the Executive Chairman of GLICO GROUP- Dr. Kwame Achampong –Kyei, for his outstanding contribution towards the development of insurance in Ghana.



Mr. Victor Owusu-Boakye received the Chief Finance Officer Insurance Category award, Mrs. Belinda Dede Tandoh received the Chief Finance Officer Pensions award, whilst the Group Head Corporate Affairs & Marketing, Nana Efua Rockson received the Insurance innovation and special recognition award for GLICO GROUP.



Receiving the award on behalf of GLICO, Nana Efua Rockson expressed that, “We are delighted that our efforts as an organization in bringing insurance to the doorstep of Ghanaians is being honoured. This is a feather in our cap and a challenge to continue to churn out quality and innovative products for our customers”.



She also thanked the organizers of the awards, Instinct wave for recognizing the contributions of Dr. Kwame Achampong-Kyei towards the development of insurance in Ghana.



She further relayed the excitement of the Executive Chairman of GLICO GROUP, when he received notification for his special award that, “it feels humbling to be awarded for something one has dedicated his entire life for. It is indeed a spur-on to do more as long as God gives me strength”.



The annual CFO awards recognizes the accomplishments of senior finance executives and their contribution towards the growth and success of their organizations in the financial industry.



It is worthy to note that GLICO started operations as a life insurance company. Significantly, it has grown into a Group status with six subsidiaries namely: GLICO LIFE, GLICO HEALTHCARE, GLICO PROPERTIES, GLICO CAPITAL, GLICO GENERAL and GLICO PENSIONS, all together providing innovative and quality insurance/ financial products and services for the Ghanaian people.