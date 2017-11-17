Wa Airport Starts Operation Next Year

library image Related Stories The deputy Aviation Minister, Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah has disclosed that the Wa Airport will commence operations by end of February, 2018.



This he said will serve as a catalyst for industrialization and rapid socio-economic development.



Responding to questions on behalf of the Sector Minister in Parliament, the deputy Minister said the 200-meter-long and 45-meter-wide runway Wa airport form part of government’s effort to develop an aerodrome in every region of the country.



According to him the project which is 100 percent complete includes the rehabilitation and remodeling of an existing Centre of National Culture building into a terminal and the airside (runway and apron) among others.



He added that a VOR (Very High Frequency Omni-Directional Radio Range) co-located with a DME (Distance Measuring Equipment) will be installed by August, 2018 to improve operational safety during Approach and Landing phases at the Wa Airport.



Mr. Darko-Mensah who is also MP for Takoradi further stated that the Ghana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) was taking steps to install a Navigation Aid (NDB- Non-Directional Beacon and a Containerized Control Tower” for the Wa Airport before operation begins.



