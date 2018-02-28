Energy Minister To Lead Delegation To International Oil And Gas Summit In U.S

Related Stories Energy Minister, Hon. Boakye Agyarko will on Monday, April 30, 2018 lead a delegation of government and private sector players to an International Oil And Gas Summit at Houston in United States.



The Minister will also outdoor the country's first Pavilion at the event which will commence from 30th April to 3rd May, 2018.



The conference is expected to host over 70,000 attendees from 120 countries and over 2,500 exhibitors from 40 countries.





Read full statement below:



ENERGY MINISTER LEADS DELEGATION TO INTERNATIONAL OIL AND GAS SUMMIT IN THE U.S



The Honourable Minister for Energy, Hon. Boakye Agyarko will lead a delegation of government and private sector players to the Offshore Technology Conference in Houston, U.S from April 30th to May 3rd 2018.



The Minister will also outdoor Ghana’s first Pavilion at this event and he will speak at various investment fora on opportunities in Ghana’s oil and gas sector with emphasis on creating joint venture’s for local businesses.



The Minister is also scheduled to hold one-on-one meeting with fortune 500 companies in the oil and gas sector.



Ghana’s participation in the conference is organized with support from the US commercial service, Conship and American Chamber of Commerce.



The conference is expected to host over 70,000 attendees from 120 countries and over 2,500 exhibitors from 40 countries.



Please contact the following individuals for more information and also to book exhibition spaces: Nana Kofi Oppong-Damoah via 0244928375, Oliver via 0240210741 or Kwaku via 0263774561.



SIGNED

NANA KOFI OPPONG-DAMOAH

HEAD, COMMUNICATION & PUBLIC AFFAIRS