Delta Capital Records Spectacular Growth In 2017

Related Stories Delta Capital Ltd., one of Ghana’s fastest growing investment banking firms, last year chalked up spectacular results that stir up the market.



The company grew its assets under management from GHC15.5 million in December 2016 to GHC65.9 million in December 2017.



This significant jump represented 325% growth, far beyond expectations for a company which just celebrated its third anniversary.



Chief Executive Officer of Delta Capital, Mr. Victor Owusu, revealed last year’s performance at a ceremony at the Adabraka headquarters of the firm to mark the 3rd anniversary.



A visibly confident Mr. Owusu retraced the steady steps that Delta Capital took to arrive at where it is today, crediting an “unyielding determination to do things differently in a highly competitive and seemingly choked market.



He said Delta Capital’s repeated strong growth is largely hinged on a robust rollout of investment products backed by highly professional fund managers.



“Each of the last three years has seen a tremendous growth buoyed by relentless effort on the part of management to chart new paths and deliver better results,” he said.



The financial management expert said, the firm did not only expand its asset base but increased its reach by opening a branch in Tema to bring “our unique products to businesses and individuals there.”



He said plans are far advanced to open a branch in the Ashanti Regional capital, Kumasi, this year to serve the northern sector.



“Step by step, block by block, we are moving closer to everyone who needs our expertise and products to build on their assets and investments,” he stressed.



Mr. Owusu lauded the tireless efforts of staff of Delta Capital for “bringing the company thus far.”



“I doff my hat to the many corporate institutions and individual clients, too, for their abiding faith in our ability to grow their investments by tapping into our vast experience and unparalleled network or associations in business. Thank you for your business and loyalty,” the CEO concluded.



A member of the Board, Mrs. Patience Ayele Ayesu, praised management of the company for the sterling performance.





