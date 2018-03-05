Exton Cubic’s Seized Mining Equipment Freed

Related Stories The Ashanti Regional Police Command has been ordered by Regional Minister Simon Osei-Mensah to release all seized mining equipment of Exton Cubic back to the miner upon the advice of the Attorney General following a court ruling that quashed the decision by the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources to revoke the licence of the company.



In a letter dated 21 February 2018 and copied to the AG’s Department, President’s Secretary Nana Asante Bediatuo and Mr Augustine Blay, Secretary to the Vice-President, the Regional Minister told the police commander that: “You are to take the particulars of all the equipment before their release. Additionally, they should acknowledge receipt of same. Thanks for your support and co-operation.”



On 8 February, an Accra High Court presided by Justice Ackah-Boafo ruled against the decision by Lands and Natural Resources Minister, John Amewu, to revoke the mining lease of Exton Cubic.



By the judgement, the mining licence of Exton Cubic to prospect for bauxite in the Ashanti Region, was restored.



Counsel for Exton Cubic, Edudzi Tameklo subsequently cautioned government officials to desist from unilateral decisions without recourse to law.



It will be recalled that Exton Cubic, after numerous threats, filed an application at the High court seeking a reversal of government’s decision to cancel its licence.



Exton Cubic argued in its application that Mr Amewu’s decision was unreasonable, unjust, and an abuse of his powers.



Exton Cubic prayed the court to declare that “the Minister of Lands and Natural Resources acted ultra vires” as far as his “statutory powers” are concerned, “when he revoked Exton Cubic Group Limited mining leases.”



The company also said the Minister’s revocation of its lease amounts to a “breach of the rules of natural Justice”, as well as a breach of the company’s “rights to administrative justice and property.”







