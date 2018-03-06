‘Ghana Now Investment Hub’ – Prez Buhari

Related Stories Ghana is now an attractive destination for foreign investments under the leadership of President Nana Akufo-Addo, Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari has said.



Delivering the keynote address as a special guest of honour at Ghana’s 61st Independence Day Celebrations at the Independence Square in Accra on Tuesday, 6 March 2018, Mr Buhari stated: “May I extend my personal congratulations to President Akufo-Addo on your successful one year in office with specific note on the strides recorded by your administration within a space of 365 days. All these efforts have made Ghana to become a good destination for foreign direct investments just like Nigeria. Accept my congratulations,” he noted.



Mr Buhari was impressed with the establishment of the Office of the Special Prosecutor to tackle corruption in Ghana and pledged his personal support to help government curb the canker.



He acknowledged the role of Ghana’s first president, Dr Kwame Nkrumah in leading the nation to fight for independence and encouraged Ghanaians to be proud and now focus on ways to develop the nation.



President Buhari also lauded President Akufo-Addo for brokering peace among the feuding political parties in neighbouring Togo.



“Permit me to put on record Ghana’s untiring effort in brokering peace in Togo by bringing all the warring factions to the negotiating table,” he said



He continued: “I am appealing to all the opposition parties in Togo to please come together to resolve their differences so that Togo will move forward. It’s the same thing I wish Nigeria and Ghana to continue to provide the impetus in realising the objectives and ideals of the founding fathers of the Economic Community of West African States to ensure security, peace and development of our region”.





