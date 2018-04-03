Why Ken Ofori-Atta Is Appearing Before Parliament

Related Stories The Minister of Finance, Mr Ken Ofori-Atta, is to appear before Parliament to answer a question on the procurement processes by which the Microfinance and Small Loans Centre (MASLOC) awarded a contract worth GH¢28.8 million to Dextro Impex for the supply of 1,800 vehicles.



The Speaker of Parliament, Professor Aaron Mike Oquaye, redirected the question to the minister following a suggestion by the Minister of State responsible for Public Procurement, Ms Sarah Adwoa Safo, that her office was not responsible for public procurement.



Ms Safo had said her office "exists to advise the President on procurement policies and strategies" and so it did not have the locus to answer the question.



The Member of Parliament (MP) for Ashaiman, Mr Ernest Henry Norgbey, had asked the question relating to the method used by MASLOC to award the contract.



He also asked the Minister of State responsible for Public Procurement whether a party from Vokacom or any other company had put in a bid for the Ghana Post GPS.



Explanation contest



Ms Safo had said per the Public Procurement Act, 2003 (Act 663) and Act 914, as amended, the Public Procurement Authority (PPA) was the regulatory body charged with the mandate of granting procurement approvals and ensuring compliance with all relevant procurement rules and processes.



She said going by the definition in the act, the PPA was under the Ministry of Finance.



"Hence, in accordance with the Standing Orders of Parliament, all questions ought to be directed at the Ministry of Finance," she said.



But Mr Norgbey and other Minority members contested that explanation and indicated that the ministry responsible for public procurement was connected to public procurement.



The Speaker of Parliament, however, said being connected to public procurement did not mean the ministry was directly responsible for public procurement and, consequently, directed the Clerks of Parliament to redirect the question to the Minister of Finance.