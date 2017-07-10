Good News For PWDs But…

Related Stories The tollbooth management initiative by the government to provide jobs for Persons With Disabilities (PWDs) is laudable. The initiative speaks to the fact that disability is not inability.



Clearly, it drums home the point that PWDs must be involved in our nation-building. Very often we have seen many PWDs standing by our streets and roadsides begging for alms from commuters and drivers.



It's as if many of them have resigned themselves that they can only make ends meet by begging for alms in the street. And that has often sent out a very negative perception about PWDs as beggars in our societies.



But right here in Ghana there are several PWDs who have brilliantly distinguished themselves, with many others contributing proactively towards the socio-economic development of mother Ghana.



Oftentimes many PWDs in this country have seen their disabilities as situations which prevent them from making it in life, hence the resort to alms begging on many of our streets. This is what has brought in its wake the disdainful treatment of many of our brothers and sisters who have one form of disability.



In the view of Today this initiative by the government is not only welcoming, but more importantly, makes the case that PWDs have equally important roles and contributions to make and should be co-joined in building our nation.



It is therefore not surprising that the Ghana Federation of Disabled (GFD) has come out to express its appreciation to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for creating opportunities for PWDs by absorbing them into the job market.



According to the Chairman of GFD, Mr. Ofori Debrah, this initiative is a step in the right direction, stressing that it will open avenues for them to be absorbed into the job market, while enhancing their economic status.



While commending the government for the initiative, we want to believe that this will mark the beginning of how we can productively engage PWDs to ensure that together we can all build a prosperous Ghana, which fruits, we can all eat from.



And like Mr. Ofori Debrah said: “Government should initiate an employment policy which will open more doors to include PWDs into the job market.”



We, therefore, hope that government will look at some other productive areas, especially in the public sector, and see how best as a nation, we can gainfully engage PWDs to enable them contribute their quota to the development of this country.



We equally c