ECG Officials Who Sell Meters Must Be Exposed

Acquisition of Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) meters continues to be a major challenge to consumers because of the cumbersome nature of the processes for securing a meter.



Many consumers have had cause to complain bitterly about the frustrations they go through to acquire a meter even when a valid case is made for one.



The worst part is that some rogues, who claim to be middlemen, extort money from desperate consumers because the normal system had failed to function properly.



In some cases officials of the ECG charge an amount ranging from GH¢ 200.00 to GH¢ 400.00 as the price of a meter.



The annoying part is that sometimes the meters are not delivered after payment is made because of what the officials claim to be shortage of the meters.



As demand for power increases due to increased population, it is expected that the ECG would be proactive enough to use part of the huge bills they charge consumers to acquire enough meters to meet the demand of the market.



Unfortunately, that is not the case because there is always the claim of shortage of the meters as a conduit to extort money from unsuspecting consumers.



It is heartwarming to note, however, that Mr Boakye Kyeremateng Agyarko, the Minister of Energy, has waded into the matter and made it clear that it is illegal for workers of ECG to sell meters to consumers.



The minister, who was in Parliament to answer some questions about his ministry on Wednesday, told the House that: “Mr Speaker, with respect to the unauthorised transfer of meters, it is not a sanctioned activity. The illegalities continue. That is how come we have illegal connections and ECG is trying as much as possible to be able to track the meters they issue.



“Mr Speaker, meters issued by ECG are not for sale and they’ve been made the property of ECG. That is why there is a service charge for the use of a meter.”



It is clear that no consumer should dole out money to acquire a meter because it is the property of the ECG.



The DAILY HERITAGE is of the view that the only way to stop the extortion of money from consumers is to report ECG officials who sell these meters to the appropriate authorities.



Consumers should decline to pay for something that is not for sale. That way sanity can be brought into the system.