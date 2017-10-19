Let’s Be Bold In Naming Corrupt Officials

Related Stories Not a week passes in Ghana without allegations on corruption making headlines in the media. The culprits are either former or current government officials, political party members or civil servants.



The word ‘corruption’ is arguably one of the most used words before and during the 2016 electioneering campaigns and had remained on the lips of many Ghanaians months after the elections.



It is thought-provoking to note that majority of persons who have accused others of corruption have not been able to substantiate their claims with evidence; maybe, they are still gathering them.



But in a country where the media, in some instances acted as the jury and the juror, thus, sentenced people alleged to have engaged in corrupt activities even before actual prosecution begins in the courts, it is worrying that hard earned reputations of people continue to be dented.



Yesterday, government, having had enough of corruption allegations against its appointees, dared anti-corruption crusaders and senior citizens to back their allegations with evidence.



According to Information Minister Mustapha Abdul-Hamid, this, instead of generalised corruption tags, will help government deal with the issues better than going on a wild goose chase.



Among the critics that government expects to substantiate their claims is former Moderator of the Presbyterian church of Ghana, Rev. Prof. Emmanuel Martey who was known for levelling all sorts of allegations against members of the erstwhile government.



The outspoken former Moderator is reported to have said at a lecture last week that government officials had started showing signs of corruption and further urged President Akufo-Addo to immediately stop them.



But reacting to the issue which has dominated the media, Mr Abdul-Hamid said in as much as government welcomed criticisms, it expect them to be based on actualities and not perception.



The Ghanaian Times finds government’s call for evidence to corruption claims apt. It is high time anti-corruption crusaders went the extra mile by helping government address the canker.



President Nana Akufo-Addo has declared on several occasions his determination to deal with corruption and it is our responsibility as citizens who are not spectators, to help government fight the canker.



We should refrain from causing damages that cannot redeem people’s images and furnish the appropriate institutions with information for further action.



Government, must on the other hand, not shield corrupt officials but allow the laws to deal with them. This will show the level of seriousness it attaches to the issue of corruption.



If anti-corruption crusaders cannot substantiate their allegations but continue to act like ostriches, they better remain silent!