Let’s Not Abandon This Innocent Girl

Related Stories The news of a four-year old girl being allegedly defiled by an 18-year-old young man has indeed sent shivers down the spine of many Ghanaians. Many are indeed alarmed at what might properly goad on an 18-year-old man to sleep with a girl of a tender age of 4.



The story of this 4-year-old girl, who understandably is batting for her life, happened at Assin Adadientem in the Central Region. For us at Weekend Today, it is not surprising to hear many Ghanaians call for an investigation into the matter and the subsequent arrest of the suspect, who for now his name has been identified as Kwabena.



What has even angered many Ghanaians is the report that alleged rapist has absconded, and more importantly, when the matter and the suspect were reported to the chief of the town for action to be taken. But, according to reports the chief treated the matter lightly.



It is sad that such criminal practices go on in our society. In fact, it becomes even more worrying when we see suspects in such crimes walking free as if nothing has happened.



This, in the view of Weekend Today, is something spurs on potential rapists with them knowing very well that the law will not deal with them. This equally means also that such defilement cases will continue to increase.



It is in the light of the above that Weekend Today is adding its voice to the calls for the Ghana Police Service to take swift action in the matter before hand. We must not treat such a criminal offence lightly at all. This, therefore, means that an investigation must quickly be commission into the matter and the culprit made to face the full width of the law.



In this way, potential rapists will know that their actions will not go unpunished.



