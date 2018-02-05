What Is Happening In Our Secondary Schools?

Related Stories Last week the Education Ministry expressed worry over the surge in student rioting in some of our senior high schools (SHSs). According to the ministry, the lack of proper communication channels in our secondary schools is to be blamed for the issue.



In the past few weeks our country has witnessed cases of violence by students in three SHSs in the Ashanti Region. Sadly, these unrests led to the wanton destruction of school properties. In some cases we heard some of the tutors had to seek refuge outside the school.



The issue is something that we should all be concerned about. The reason being that it has the tendency to affect other senior high schools in the country.



For us at Today we want to state in clear terms that it is wrong for students to resort to rioting to address their grievances. In fact, such an offense is punishable under the laws of this country.



Thus, we condemn in no uncertain terms those students who were involved in those violent behaviours. Obviously, that is not the way to go about having their concerns addressed.



It is in the light of the above that Today is urging the school authorities to ensure that there is an effective open communication channel between them and the student body.



Likewise students should be encouraged to channel their grievances via this communication channels. We believe when this is done it will help get rid of these student unrests.



It is important that we stem this canker before it assumes a bigger dimension.