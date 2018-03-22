Growing Indiscipline Worrying

library image Related Stories GROWING indiscipline in our society is not limited to the utter disregard for road traffic regulations, as the canker can be identified in all spheres of national life.



MOTORISTS and some pedestrians ignore road traffic regulations, thereby putting all road users at risk.



THE sale of land and how it is used is another area where the regulatory bodies have acquiesced to wrongdoing, leading to multiple sale of land and the emergence of the phenomenon of land guards.



ALSO another area where end users have taken for granted is the services sector. Utility companies such as the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) and the Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) deny their customers services without bothering to explain to them the reasons for the disruption in services.



TELECOMMUNICATION companies advertise services that they do not provide, and knowing that the regulator, in this case the National Communications Authority (NCA), will not be able to bite, they provide poor services for cellular phone users.



BY law, district assemblies are the statutory authorities in their areas of jurisdiction mandated to ensure that every development activity falls in line with their bye-laws. The media landscape is not immune to the ills that have afflicted our society, as some of the players in that sector break their own ethics with impunity and are not ready to repair any damage done to people’s reputation, even if their attention is drawn to it.



ANOTHER area where the rules are also flouted is when it comes to admission to all levels of our educational system. Students and parents have endless headaches when it comes to admission to the universities, the polytechnics, the nurses training colleges and the colleges of education, where many have been denied admission because they are not well-connected.



OUR politicians cannot escape blame because their actions create the impression that the only way to progress is to venture into party politics. Government appointees no longer see themselves as servants of the people but see their work as an opportunity to improve their lives, those of their families and friends.



TODAY believes that unless we play by the rules, our attempt at building ‘Ghana Beyond Aid’ will be a pipe dream.



WE therefore call on men of principle and conviction to speak against wrongdoing and indiscipline, in the hope that the deviants will mend their ways.



IF we fail to act now, we are likely to put ourselves and the future of our children at risk. That is why we must return to the strict norms of standard behaviour as pertains in any disciplined society.