NDC, NPP Must Stop This Practice!

And this has to do with the New Patriotic Party and the National Democratic Congress (NDC).



Anytime an NPP or NDC member is being tried for alleged corrupt offences, their party gurus and faithful come out to show some form of support.



In fact, there is nothing wrong with members of a political party going to court to show support for a member who is being tried for alleged corrupt charges.



However, the matter becomes serious when party chieftains who are supposed to know better tend to give such trials political colours.



That is something that endangers our democracy. Why would we be against corruption and yet when our members are being tried we tend to read political meanings into it?



Indeed this is something that both the NDC and the NPP cannot absolve themselves from.



It is in the light of the above that Today is calling on both political parties (the NDC and the NPP) to refrain from such practice.



There are instances where members of these two parties tend to have all manner of descriptions for such trials from witch-hunt to political persecution.



Be it as it may, Today must emphatically condemn the practice, which is nothing short of a bad precedent set by the two parties.



It is bad because it sends a bad signal in our quest to fight corruption, which members of these parties admit is killing our country.



Such double standard approach openly exhibited by members of the NPP and the NDC undermines our efforts to deal with corruption. In fact, it is a practice that will get us nowhere so far as fighting corruption in this country is concerned.