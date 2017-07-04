Pragmatic Paul Ansah Intensifies Moves To Introduce Paperless Transactions At The Ports!

Related Stories It is a tortuous and convoluted task, if not a complete torture manning an establishment that has proven, over the years, to be the nation's major source of income.



Some would find it a traumatic experience being yoked with the mandate of overseeing the intricate activities which visit Ghana's two ports, the Tema and Takoradi Harbour.



Mr. Paul Ansah, the man charged with the responsibility of overseeing the two entities as governor, without doubt, has an arduous task to ensure that the unholy statusquo which preceded his administration gets torpedoed to pave way for the long term vision of the Akufo-Addo administration to be achieved.



To this end, in collaboration with the Vice President of the Republic, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Mr. Paul Ansah is instituting some measures at the ports which would make transactions at the place quite simple, fast and without much hitches. A paperless regime is being birthed, thanks to the ingenuity of the Director General of Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority and the Vice President of the Republic, Dr. Bawumia.



Such a system, in an ideal situation, should be met with effusive laudations, but that is not to be.



Whispers from a highly authentic source has it that a group of people, mostly people whose nefarious acts at the ports make it possible for Ghana to lose billions of cedis through their corrupt practices, are lacing up their boots to kick against this transformational enterprise yet to be rolled out. A demonstration of some sort is in the offing from the stables of these few miscreants and corrupt elements walking the corridors of our ports.



According to one key antagonist, their main opposition to this policy stems from the fact that the introduction of this paperless scheme would eventually boot them out of work. It would essentially mark an end to their years of thievery and corrupt acts at Ghana's entry points. Some have become kingpins in this field, milking the nation dry through their underhanded deals and acts.



Paul Ansah is brazing the trail, and needs support to implement this system which would rope in lots of cash into the coffers of the state. The leaching of cash at our entry points have been the bane militating against our abilities to meet set targets in terms of revenue mobilization.



To safeguard this intended implementation of this project, it is important these troublemakers are kept at bay. We must offer helping hands to Paul Ansah as he intends to frutify this paperless transaction policy at our ports.



P.K.Sarpong, whispers from the corridors of THE THINKING PLACE.