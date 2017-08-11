Dominic Eduah Is The Perfect Person To Succeed Sammy Awuku As NPP Youth Leader

Related Stories The quality and solidity of a political party is the undoubted foundation that catapults her candidates into Government.



As a party, I mean the Great Party NPP, we campaigned on the CHANGE AGENDA, by the grace of God and the massive endorsement of Ghanaians, and we assumed the seat of Government under the competent leadership of His Excellency Akufo Addo.



As a party, there was a and a gentleman's agreement that for solid party organizations to thrive even though we are in government some people some people opted to stay in the party structures to consolidate our gains. It's the singular reason that Sammi Awuku who I dare say deserves a ministerial appoint than most the present appointees opted to stay in the party and to also run for the national organizer position.



For this reason, my preferred candidate for National Youth Organiser Contest, who is currently the Deputy of the over competent Sammi Awuku, Mr Dominic Eduah, also known as the Field Marshal, openly decided that he will serve in the party structures and will not seek to run any official government office even though most of his colleagues who are even junior to him in terms of party hierarchy landed themselves CEO’s, Executive Directors and Deputy Executive Directors of state institutions.



Sadly, amazingly and shockingly, there have been a diabolic and ill packaged attempt to force an appointment on Dominic Eduah as a Board Member of NSS.



Mr. Dominic Eduah, in consultation with his team, has categorically made it clear without any smidgeon of ambiguity, equivocation and contradiction, his stance and never ready to assume any government office but to willingly continue serving our beloved party.



I have received an information from an incontrovertible and undisputable source which was corroborated by a Facebook live post by Kwame A plus that tomorrow, 11/08/17, there will be a public declaration and swearing in of the NSS Board of which Mr Dominic Eduah's name has been included without due recourse to his Official Acceptance of such an appointment, as a leading campaign team member of Dominic For National Youth Organiser ,I can only wish the Minister of Education and other faceless leading members of the party who are on an ambush agenda against the humble gentleman because their preferred candidate is on the verge of losing the contest of NYO, and make it clear to them with cheeky ease, that right after their declaration, our resignation letter will respectfully be registered at the appropriate office accordingly.



It was the decision of your candidate to opt for Deputy Executive Director of NSS, and it is the singular decision of our Mr Dominic Eduah to decide to serve at the party level, so where from this unjustifiable "maafia" from some faceless and invisible hands, superintended by the Minister of Education. This "y3nyinaa yabo p3p3" mafia will not hold.



Finally, I want it to be clear that Power is won by a political party and hence we need a more focused, undivided and passionate devotee to spearhead our productive Youth Wing, that person is the People's endorsed candidate in the person of Mr Dominic Eduah - the Field Marshal.



The evil agenda has already received a conscious miscarriage, so forget it



Long Live NPP

Long Live Ghana



Signed

Musa Mohammed

Kpandai Constituency