Edmund Kyei Writes: If Koku Has Lost His Brain He Will Find It After Coming Out Of This Exercise

Related Stories There is growing deficit in political integrity and increase in impunity in the Ghanaian society today due to actions like this, and we have appeared as people who hail recklessness and simple idiocy such as what Koku Anyidoho have done.



For a man like Koku Anyidoho, who holds high office in the NDC should have known better. It is regrettable for him to be calling for Coup d’état in Ghana. His actions are condemnable, irresponsible and distasteful. What are we portraying to our young generation who look up to us as political icons worthy of emulation?



Koku made those unwise comments in a context that makes the NDC appears to be fighting for the people of Ghana in the matter of the Ghana – US military agreement. Their sudden turn as if they are listening party to the people is shocking because we all know the NDC signed the first two agreement shrouded in secrecy and without parliamentary approval and now unashamedly criticizing the NPP for bringing it to parliament.



Giving our history of military coups such utterances should not be entertained.

I commend the Ghana police for their swift action in effecting his arrest and pray that law and order will prevail. As Mahama Ayariga, an NDC member rightly put it – “We must learn to put country above party politics and know the limits of politics. Potentially harmful statements should be treated as such. We shouldn’t take our democracy for granted and we shouldn’t thing that we can say anything we want and get away with it. I can make a claim to loyalty to the NDC and I have worked as hard as any of the members but I still maintain that we have to put country before party”



What we witnessed at the police headquarters and the general calling for mass demonstration in solidarity with Koku Anyidoho is very dangerous for our political dispensation. In the midst of this all, we know their Game Plan, to make the country ungovernable and unattractive to investors and this same people will turn round to blame npp of struggling economy and unemployment.



The Nana Addo led NPP government remains resolute and focused with delivering on promises to the Ghanaian citizens.





Edmund Kyei



First Vice Chairman Asokwa Constituency



Member of NPP Communication Team