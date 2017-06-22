We Celebrate You, Your Excellency, Flt. Lt. Jerry John Rawlings – Young Cadres

Related Stories On the occasion of the 70th birthday of the great patriarch of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), His Excellency Jerry John Rawlings, we the Young Cadres Association (YCA) of the NDC will want to wish you more blessings, more years to see your toils bearing fruits, and greater wisdom to impart on us, the young generation.



Very few men who have had the opportunity to steer the affairs of this country exude the level of courage, confidence and foresight as you do. Indeed, when the history of this nation is being chronicled some decades from now, your immense impact on the development of this country exemplified by the remarkable change this country witnessed in your era, will find immeasurable prominence among all others.



Indeed, for close to four decades, your vision, direction and knowledge shaped the fortunes of this country. Even in your retired years, you remain a key player in the political landscape of this country. And we, the youth of this nation, who are the ultimate beneficiaries of your sacrifices can only be grateful to you. For us, your devout desire to see this nation progress which is amply demonstrated by your selflessness is etched deep on our minds, and we will continue to be guided by the values you espoused and the principles you fought for.



As you bask in the glory of your new age, we the Young Cadres, the offspring of the apostles of the revolution would want to make one promise to you: to stand, fight and perpetuate the values you fought for. We see these values, namely probity, transparency and accountability, as the true legacy you will leave for the future generation of this country.



As the old book says, “our years on earth are threescore and a ten, and if by reason of strength, four score.” You have aged gracefully and our prayer is that the Almighty grants you the strength for you to go beyond the full throttle.

Happy Platinum Jubilee, Papa J.



Signed:

1. Michael Dery

President

Young Cadres Association

(0245983380)



2.Bright Botchway

General Secretary

Young Cadres Association

(0249999145)