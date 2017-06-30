WISUG Calls On Gov't To Check Chinese Invasion

Related Stories We write to inform the general public that a new trade union called Wholesalers Importers Shop owners Union of Ghana (WISUG) has been formed.



WISUG is a body set up to discuss the issues of trade and foreign markets. It is an independent body, which is duly registered and distinct from every other trade union in Ghana. It is going to be the official mouth piece for Wholesalers Importers and Shop owners.



The objectives of WISUG include but are not limited to the following;



1.Calling for a total ban on Chinese invasion



2.Excessive values quoted for imported items



3.Ensure good sanitation in our markets



4.To form a united front for our business



We are appealing to the public that we are parallel and therefore bringing notice to all governmental agencies on our policies and programs.